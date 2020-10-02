Parking enforcement back in effect in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – After more than six months of pressing the pause button on parking enforcement, Thursday began a two-week warning period before citations are issued again in San Diego.

“Pretty bummed,” said Milo Spearman, who works downtown where parking can be tough.

Amid a stressful year, many have taken advantage of getting a pass on parking meters, street sweeping routes, curbs time limits, and commercial zones.

“With COVID-19 and whatnot, it’s unfortunate, but if you wanted to go downtown it was pretty convenient,” Reese Gamboa said.

While time limits have been lax, citations have been and will continue to be issued for those parked illegally at red, white, and blue painted curbs.

Citations start up again Thursday, Oct. 15.