Parents suspected in 3-month-old daughter’s murder

SAN DIEGO – The parents of a 3-month-old girl are facing a murder charge after the child was found unresponsive at their Mid-City home and died at a local hospital, police said.

San Diego police homicide detectives Wednesday arrested the parents Brandon Ivan Copeland, 21, and Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, 22, on suspicion of the child’s murder. Copeland is in custody at San Diego Central Jail while Ucman is being held at the Las Colinas Detention Facility, jail records show.

Authorities were called earlier this week to the family’s home at 4400 Maple St. in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood on a report of an unresponsive infant in need of medical attention, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release.

Officers performed CPR on the child before being relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews.

The infant then was taken to an area hospital where it was pronounced deceased, Brown said.

More details about the incident were not available. Brown said the department won’t be making any further comments about the case at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked by police to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.