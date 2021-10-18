Parents protest school vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO — As parents across California protested the state’s school vaccine mandate Monday, rallies were also held in San Diego County.

In Balboa Park, parents and students gathered at Organ Pavilion, many carrying signs supporting their cause. The “sit-out” started at 8 a.m. and was slated to end at 11 a.m.

Farther east, protesters gathered on the Interstate 8 overpass above Grossmont Boulevard and Murray Drive in La Mesa. Dozens of people, some waving American flags, stood on both sides of the bridge.

In letters send to parents last week, Poway and San Marcos school districts said they were aware of planned walkouts and warned that keeping children home in school would only result in the loss of learning time for students.

California became the first state to mandate vaccines for all eligible children to attend in-person classes at public and private schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the requirement on Oct. 1.

Some parents say the mandate violates their freedom of choice and they don’t want to be forced to vaccinate their kids in order for them to receive an in-person education. Students who don’t comply with the mandate will be required to learn from home.