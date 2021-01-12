Parents of toddler found alone in apartment complex located

Authorities Monday are attempting to reunite her with her family after she was found wandering alone at a San Marcos apartment complex wearing only a diaper. (Provided)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) – The parents of a girl believed to be between 1 and 2 years old and wearing only a diaper when she was found wandering in a San Marcos apartment complex have been located, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called about 6 p.m. Monday to the Barham Villas Apartments, located in the 500 block of East Barham Drive near state Route 78, by residents who told authorities they found a toddler near the basketball court located within the complex, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s

Department.

A resident provided clothes to keep the child warm, deputies and residents went door to door looking for the child’s family and the complex’s management team sent out an email alerting residents about the little girl being found on the property, the department said.

The department announced about 1:30 a.m. that the child’s parents had been located and that additional information would be released later in the morning.

“We want to thank @sanmarcoscity residents and countless others for their concern and prayers,” the department said on Twitter.