Scene near where a child found their parents dead inside an East County home. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two people who were found dead inside a home in unincorporated El Cajon Thursday have been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the two deceased adults discovered at a residence in the 200 block of E. Bradley Avenue were 42-year-old Eric Orpinela and his wife 39-year-old Denise Helen Orpinela.

They were parents to three children ages 9, 13 and 14.

Authorities say a minor called to report finding their parents dead around 9:45 p.m. Both victims appeared to have head trauma, but officials say it is not yet known how they died specifically.

SDSO says an investigation into the matter is ongoing. As of Friday, there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.