SAN DIEGO – A popular café and bakery serving healthy, organic whole foods and drinks will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California, including one in Carlsbad.

Parakeet Café announced the new locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and Carlsbad will open beginning in the Fall of 2022 and into Spring 2023. The Carlsbad location is expected to open in April 2023. The eatery currently has six additional locations in San Diego, including its flagship store in La Jolla, which opened in 2017.

In a statement, Parakeet said the new locations will continue to offer its popular wellness-focused menu including items like fresh pastries baked in-house, colorful salads, nutrient-dense grain bowls, turmeric latté as well as other fresh juices and smoothies.

Parakeet Café is unique in its design with its bright and energetic interiors, and color custom wallpaper featuring parakeets and neon graphics.

The café was founded by a husband-and-wife team after a decades-long interest in the health benefits of clean eating and a commitment to bringing high-quality and locally sourced foods to the community.