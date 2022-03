SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing his paraglider on the northside of Fiesta Island, according to police.

San Diego Police said the man, in his 60s, fell an estimated 20 feet while operating a powered paraglider.

First responders transported the victim to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, where his status is unknown at this time.

No other details were released about the incident.

