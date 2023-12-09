SAN DIEGO — The Mission Bay Boat Parade of Lights was back and bigger than ever with free holiday festivities for all to enjoy on Saturday.

The annual tradition started with fireworks which launched the parade of decorated boats.

“Excited to see the Parade of Lights, we’re really excited to be here,” said Eloise Martinez, who came to the event with Ellie Elmore from the Palm Springs area. “It’s was her birthday, so this was her gift. We’re just excited to spend time together.”

Hundreds of people gathered behind the Dana Hotel in Mission Bay to take in the holiday fun with family and friends Saturday evening.

They even got a visit from “Buddy the Elf” and “Princess Elsa” from the movie Frozen.

Jasmine Harper Tyler made sure to arrive early for her family’s first Parade of Lights event. “To see joy on their faces, my sons have never experienced anything like this, so just to kind of see the reactions,” she explained.

The evening ended with a snow party as families enjoyed time together this holiday season. The Mission Bay Parade of Lights has been dazzling since 1970.