Panga washes ashore at Black’s Beach

LA JOLLA, Calif.- A panga-type vessel carrying 14 immigrants was ditched Thursday at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, U.S. Border Patrol officials say.

Nine men and five women were detained by federal agents after the boat washed ashore at about 11:20 a.m., according to the agency. Authorities said all detainees claimed to be nationals and citizens of Mexico.

Although the agency said daytime crossings are exceedingly rare, several such occurrences have been reported locally in recent weeks. On Monday, another panga was reported as coming ashore at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas, leading 13 others to be detained by federal officials.

Pangas also recently have been reported in Carlsbad and Del Mar as well.