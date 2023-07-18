SAN DIEGO — An abandoned vessel was found Tuesday morning in Mission Beach, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Around 5:15 a.m., lifeguards responded to a report of a panga at Ventura Place in Mission Beach, SDFD said.

In addition to the boat, lifeguards also located 13 personal flotation devices in the nearby area. There was nobody in the area when the vessel was discovered, according to officials.

Footprints were spotted in the sand headed towards the Mission Beach boardwalk.

Federal agencies were alerted of the vessel and a private company is expected to tow the boat away, SDFD said.