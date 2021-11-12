Man pulled from ocean near Sunset Cliffs after panga comes to shore

SAN DIEGO — A search was underway near Sunset Cliffs early Friday after 911 calls about someone in distress near the ocean.

The San Diego Police Department first started getting calls around 2:40 a.m. about yelling coming from the Sunset Cliffs area. Officers got to the 1100 block of Sunset Cliffs and found a panga that was believed to have flipped in the water, an SDPD spokesperson said.

San Diego lifeguards pulled one man from the ocean. He reportedly told authorities he dropped off several people at the shore and when he got back into the water, his boat stalled. He jumped into the ocean and tried swimming to shore but was unsuccessful.

The U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards scoured the ocean for anyone else who might have ended up in the water. No additional rescues were reported as of 6:30 a.m.

