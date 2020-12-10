Pandemic brings changes to first night of Hanukkah

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of members of the Jewish faith gathered Thursday to mark the first night of Hanukkah in a celebration altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

For many, this Hanukkah will be like no other, recognized in isolation, either alone or in the presence of only close family members as the pandemic surges. But Rabbi Yossi Tiefebnrun from Chabad of Pacific Beach said the holiday is about hope and spreading joy during a dark time.

“It’s a very real pandemic that we’re living through and we want to give some sort of hope, some sort of light to everybody, that we’re going out there to spread light and be there for other people,” Tiefenbrun said.

The socially distanced event at Liberty Station was held in a partnership with The Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach. Attendees took in live entertainment, children received packaged treats and the night ended with a traditional lighting of the Menorah.

People both young and old filled the promenade for the celebration. Some shared why they decided to leave their houses during the regional stay-at-home order.

“I miss the community,” Aura Fechter said.

Hanukkah lasts for eight days. The final night will be recognized Dec. 18.