SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Palomar College in San Marcos was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday night after reports of shots fired at a nearby sports complex, school officials said.



The call came in at 7:46 p.m. about a shooting at Mission Sports Park, located at 931 Bailey Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Palomar College in San Marcos was forced to lock down around 8:11 p.m., but later lifted the lockdown at 9:28 p.m., Julie Lanthier Bandy with the North County school told FOX 5.

Deputies searched the area, but they did not find any victims, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities are continuing to search for evidence at the sports complex.

Check back for updates on this developing story.