SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday arrested two people suspected of working together to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores across San Diego County.

Around 7:30 a.m., Kyle Dillon Grant and Tabetha Lynn Rhodes were arrested in San Ysidro, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The man and woman, both 33, were taken into custody in the 200 block of Via de San Ysidro on suspicion of multiple burglary charges.

Authorities believe the pair were involved in organized retail thefts from more than 20 stores, and that together the stolen items are valued at about $24,000.

Anyone with information about the crimes were asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.