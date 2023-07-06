SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Wednesday arrested two people suspected in a string of violent crimes.

The crimes happened from the South Bay to North County and ended with deputies arresting 26-year-old Calvin Brown and 18-year-old Rolaena Blunt.

Deputies say just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brown is suspected of shooting a 36-year-old woman at a home on Louden Lane in Imperial Beach. Deputies said Brown then drove away in a white BMW.

Next, investigators say the suspects robbed The Cage Smoke Shop on El Cajon Boulevard in North Park. After leaving, deputies said the suspects crashed into a car on northbound Interstate 805 and Clairmont Mesa Boulevard. Police said the suspects ran away and then carjacked someone at gunpoint on Convoy Court.

Eufemio Mendoza has lived in the area for 10 years and recalled the police coming by Wednesday night.

“When I hear from the helicopters is that there might be some suspects wandering around your property so be careful with whatever is happening,” said Eufemio Mendoza, a Kearny Mesa resident.

Deputies say the suspects stole a burgundy Nissan Versa.

“I see police cars over in the corner, then they drove slowly all the way back. They come back and that was it. Ten minutes after they’re gone, they must’ve followed them,” Mendoza said.

Around 7 p.m., deputies said the suspects crashed the stolen car on Nolbey Street in Cardiff.

Local artist Finn “Big Finny” Keating and his housemates heard the crash. They came out to find the car abandoned, still running and in reverse.

The Nissan left its mark on the bumper of a silver car in the home’s driveway.

“Minor damage, bumpers, we are going to replace the bumpers on the two cars, nothing really serious,” Craig Edmondes said.

Investigators say the suspects then stole a white Ford Fusion at gunpoint. The car owner and a good Samaritan tried to follow, but deputies say Brown shot at them but only hit cars. No injuries were reported there.

Deputies eventually arrested Brown and Blunt at a gym on El Camino Real in Encinitas.

The suspects are being held on charges of attempted murder, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s department. Brown is also booked on gun charges, according to the sheriff’s department.