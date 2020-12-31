Pair sought in jewelry store thefts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects believed responsible for a series of grand thefts and burglaries at four shopping malls.

Investigators said they believe the same suspects are responsible for these four cases:

— On Oct. 18 at 6:25 p.m., two unknown suspects entered the Kay Jewelers at the Westfield Mission Valley mall, smashed two display cases and stole several gold necklaces then ran from the business.

— On Nov. 16 at 6:46 p.m., two unknown suspects entered the Daniel’s Jewelers at the Mira Mesa Mall. One suspect acted as a lookout and then left the store. The other suspect then smashed a glass display case with a hammer and stole several gold chains. Both suspects were last seen running towards the north parking lot behind the store.

— On Nov. 29 at 4:44 p.m., two unknown suspects entered the Daniel’s Jewelers at the Grossmont Center mall in La Mesa. One suspect distracted the clerk while the other reached into an open display case and stole several gold chains. Both suspects ran from the store.

— On Dec. 7 at 6:44 p.m., both suspects entered the Kay Jewelers at Carlsbad Premium Outlets. One used a hammer to break a display case. The other then entered the store and stole several pieces of gold jewelry and placed them inside a bag. Both suspects ran from the business.

One suspect sought was described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing about 200 pounds.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old and 6 feet tall weighing 210 to 230 pounds with tattoos on at least one of his arms.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of either suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.