Pair of hikers rescued after man falls 30 feet from trail in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO – Two hikers were rescued Tuesday evening, including one who broke his leg after tumbling down some 30 feet from a trail onto a beach in Point Loma, local authorities said.

At about 5:30 p.m., Harbor Police and San Diego Lifeguards were alerted to the area on reports of hikers in distress near the lighthouse at the Cabrillo National Monument. Lifeguards say a young woman reported she was walking with a friend when he fell off a false trail down onto a remote beach.

Crews initially struggled to locate the man. He eventually was spotted by Harbor Police and lifeguards made contact with him using a jet ski.

In addition to the broken leg, the man, who was not publicly identified, injured his hip in the fall. He was hoisted to safety by a helicopter and taken to a local trauma center, lifeguards said.

During the search, the woman, also not identified, got lost on a darkened trail and called 911 for help. Harbor Police told the woman to hold up her cellphone light so firefighters could find her.

They ultimately got close enough to the woman to shout instructions and guide her back to safety by using glow sticks. She was not injured in the incident.