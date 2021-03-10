Pair forced into vehicle, robbed during OfferUp sale

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were kidnapped and robbed Tuesday night in Chula Vista during a meetup to buy items advertised on the online marketplace OfferUp.

The pair had driven to the South Bay city from Riverside County around 5 or 6 p.m. to purchase refrigerators from a seller, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Power said. When they arrived at an address on Palomar Street near Interstate 5, two men ordered them to get out of their rented trucks and forced them to get inside another vehicle.

The men ordered them to kneel in the back of the vehicle while the men stole money, an iPhone and identification cards from them, Power said. The men then drove the victims to the 8700 block of West Lilac Road in Valley Center and ordered them to get out of the vehicle.

The victims called authorities shortly before midnight to report the incident, Power said. The victims were not injured.