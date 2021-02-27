Pain at the pump: Texas deep freeze means higher gas prices for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 19th consecutive day and the 37th time in 38 days, increasing 1.5 cents to $3.708, its highest amount since Dec. 11, 2019.

The average price has increased 36.3 cents over the past 38 days, including 1.8 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12 cents more than one week ago, 31.6 cents higher than one month ago and 16.3 cents greater than one year ago.

The Texas deep freeze is the latest factor in the rising prices following trader activity in the futures markets and rising crude oil prices.

“While California refineries receive no oil supply from Texas, they do supplement gasoline supply to Arizona, and the Texas refineries’ temporary closure has diverted some California gasoline production to Arizona,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“This is likely a temporary issue, but since we are in the typical season of local price increases, we’ll have to see if local demand will support these higher prices when the crisis is over.”