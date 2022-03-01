SAN DIEGO — The average price of gasoline continues to rise in San Diego County, setting its 12th record in 14 days Tuesday.

The day’s average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased 1.4 cents to $4.861 from Monday’s figures, according to statistics compiled by AAA. Compare that to the state’s average of $4.837 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, it is 2.4 cents less.

The state’s average price is 19.9 cents higher than one month ago.

Experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the latest factor driving an increase in prices across the country. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said Monday in a news release. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”