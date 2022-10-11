SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five National League Division Series matchup this week and the schedule is out.

Southern California baseball culture is buzzing as the West’s rivalry teams look to spar for victory on their home fields. Fans are looking ahead and marking their calendars for what’s sure to be a golden competition.

Here’s a look at the series schedule:

-Game 1 @ Dodgers Stadium — Tuesday, Oct. 11 @ 6:37 p.m.

-Game 2 @ Dodgers Stadium — Wednesday, Oct. 12 @ 5:37 p.m.

-Game 3 @ Petco Park — Friday, Oct. 14 @ 5:37 p.m.

-Game 4 @ Petco Park — Saturday @ 6:37 p.m. (If necessary)

-Game 5 @ Dodger Stadium — Sunday @ 6:07 p.m. (If necessary)

Fans planning to cheer their team on from the stands should snag their tickets while they can as starting rate seat sales have inflated to $232 and move upward to $3,501 as of Tuesday evening, according to ticket site Gametime.

With Game 3 in San Diego’s stadium, the ballfield will host the first playoff game at Petco Park with fans in attendance since 2006.