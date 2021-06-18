Padres to hold first BeerFest of 2021 season Friday evening

A giant United States flag is displayed during the national anthem prior to a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Padres will hold their first BeerFest of the 2021 season before Friday evening’s game at Petco Park, offering $5 beer specials from a variety of local and national brewers, including Ballast Point and Budweiser.

The Party in the Park will begin two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch for the game against the Cincinnati Reds and will include live entertainment.

Vocalist/guitarist Duddy B of the rock/reggae band Dirty Heads will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Chris Paddack will pitch for the Padres, facing fellow right-hander Tony Santillan.

Paddack (3-5) has pitched six innings in four of his last five starts.

Santillan (0-0) will be making his second appearance in the majors. He made his major league debut Sunday to replace the injured Sonny Gray, allowing one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking two and hitting two batters in a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati.

The Padres were 6-4 winners over the Reds Thursday in the first game at Petco Park at full capacity in 630 days, with Eric Hosmer and Victor Caratini both hitting two-run homers in the bottom of the ninth after Cincinnati scored four runs in the top of the ninth.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 22nd home run of the season in the sixth inning, tying Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays for the major league lead. The Padres increased their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh on Manny Machado’s home run.

Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings, limiting the Reds to four hits before a crowd announced at 40,362.

