SAN DIEGO — Members of the Padres organization participated in a surprise bike distribution in conjunction with the “Bikes for Kids Foundation.”

Padres field manager Bob Melvin, Padres CEO Erik Greupner and broadcaster Mark Grant were at the Thursday morning event along with the “Pad Squad” and the “Swingin` Friar.” They surprised more than 135 second and third-grade children during an assembly at Balboa Elementary School with new bikes and helmets.

“Bikes for Kids Foundation” provides new bicycles and helmets to underserved students through a bike reward program utilizing character-building books and required essays.

Bill and Debbie Pollakov, co-founders of the “Bikes for Kids Foundation,” were on site to assist with the surprise.

The Padres Holiday Giving tour will continue throughout the month of December as the Padres support various organizations and have a presence at a number of different community events throughout San Diego County.

Padres coaches, alumni, executives, staff and broadcasters, along with the “Pad Squad,” the “Swingin` Friar” and the Padres volunteer team will participate in various events to help spread holiday cheer and give back to the community.