Packed crowds for Father’s Day in Old Town

SAN DIEGO – Restaurants are seeing a robust return of business as San Diegans and tourists celebrate Father’s Day during the state’s reopening weekend.

Between celebrations and live music, business was booming in Old Town at Fiesta de Reyes on Sunday.

“It’s been tremendous and having good weather during this Father’s Day is even better,” said Ryan Ross, Director of Operations Fiesta De Reyes.

“It’s really nice to be out seeing everybody’s faces, everybody enjoying life again it’s been a long time coming,” said tourist and father Tony Escobar.

Father of three, Javier Gaxiola, said he’s especially happy to be out celebrating with his family this Father’s Day since he spent long hours working in the ICU during the pandemic and last year’s Father’s Day.

“I think we need to take a step back and realize how busy we get in life to enjoy family, it’s really the most important thing and I think we often take advantage of that, seeing each other every day, so it really brought me back to just realizing what I’m thankful for, what has God blessed me with, and just to enjoy family and friends,” said Gaxiola.

“We all freaked out last year, right, we all panicked, but definitely having God and having him we were okay,” said his wife Sara Gaxiola. “He carried us through this.”