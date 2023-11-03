SAN DIEGO — Traveling to some popular U.S. cities is about to be a lot easier for Southwest Airlines travelers headed out of San Diego.

The San Diego International Airport (SAN) confirmed to FOX 5 Thursday that the airline is expanding its routes with seasonal service starting next summer.

Nonstop flights can be booked to Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturdays only come June 2024. According to SAN, no other airline currently flies between America’s Finest City and these two destinations.

Nonstop service to Columbus and Pittsburgh may be a temporary add-on. SAN confirmed Southwest’s schedule for these new direct routes has not been extended beyond Aug. 4, 2024 at this time. However, that could change based on demand.

There are also three nonstop Southwest flights returning to SAN come June 2024, the airport confirmed. This includes direct routes to Indianapolis, Indiana and Tampa, Florida as well as Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

More information on how to search non-stop flights through Southwest can be found here.

Southwest Airlines is San Diego’s largest carrier for air travel in terms of volume of passengers and number of overall flights.