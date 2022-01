SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Pacific Surfliner canceled trains 594 and 595 Saturday to accommodate track work being performed by Metrolink.

Alternate transportation on bus 3594 will be provided to all intermediate stations between Los Angeles and San Diego, the train service tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” Amtrak officials said.

