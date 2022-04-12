SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old at-risk Pacific Beach woman who went missing after failing to pick up a family member at the airport.

Nicole Marie Paré was supposed to go to the airport to pick up a family member on Monday, but she never arrived, according to the San Diego Police Department. Family members checked her home and were unable to locate her vehicle: a 2017 Audi A5 (CA 7VAZ668).

“Her purse was located in La Mesa and her vehicle has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as recently as yesterday,” SDPD stated in a tweet Tuesday. “There’s no evidence she’s a victim of a crime.”

Police describe Paré as a 5’2” white female, about 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Her clothing is unknown at this time.

Paré is labeled as at-risk due to the fact that she’s never gone missing before, per police.

If anyone has information on Paré, please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference SDPD Case #22-500305.