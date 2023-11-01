SAN DIEGO — Parking meters are now active in parts of Pacific Beach.

The meters, which are part of a year-long pilot program, are located where there was already a two-hour parking limit.

The city argues the meters will encourage parking turnover so more people can access shops and restaurants.

However, not everyone is on board. Some neighbors have said they are curious to see how the new meters will play out.

Kyle MacDougall and Gabriel Granados live in North Pacific Beach and say they often use ride shares to the beach.

Granados said he thinks the new meters will help regulate parking flow.

“If someone is going to be at the beach, and they want to be there for 5, 6 hours, that’s totally cool, but I don’t think that you should take up the prime road parking lot, so I gotta see it. I think it’s an interesting take.”

From Saturday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., people will have to pay $1.25 an hour at meters along Garnet Avenue between Mission Boulevard and Fanuel Street. Meters will also be on surrounding streets of Cass, Bayard, and Hornblend streets. Parking is free on Sundays.

MacDougall said people might avoid the area to avoid paying at the meters.

“It’s going to be a last-ditch effort for people coming here to park because there is already free parking everywhere around here and there is no two-hour limit. Really, people will only come here if they have to,” MacDougall said.

People can pay with a credit card, mobile payment, through the ParkSmarter app, or prepaid debit cards with the city.

The parking spot must be vacated after two hours — people cannot just keep feeding the meter. If a vehicle stays past the time of the posted signage, it would be subject to receiving a citation, even if the meter is fed, according to the city.

“I had a handful of coins, and I was gonna park on the street the other day, and I was like I’m not going to use my credit card to pay for ten minutes to park,” said Susan Michaels, the manager at Mission and Garnet Food Hall.

Michaels said she feels the meters are unfair.

“You’re already paying money as it is. Now, you have to pay to park,” Michaels said.

Michaels said they offer an hour of free parking in their lot for people dining in. Michaels said Pacific Beach already has enough paid parking.

Michaels said, “it’s just like parking downtown, and some people don’t have a credit card on them.”

Some neighbors said they would like to see more parking options for electric cars with chargers around Pacific Beach.

A portion of the revenue will go towards the Beach Bug, an electric shuttle.