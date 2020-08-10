Pacific Beach gym that defied health order reopens, moves outdoors

SAN DIEGO – A Pacific Beach gym, which was tied to a local coronavirus outbreak after defying the county’s public health order, has reopened after making some safety changes.

Last month, San Diego County public health officials forced The Gym on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach to close for violating health orders. In mid-July, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered gyms as well as salons, places of worship and offices, among others, cease indoor operations following a reported rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

The Gym had remained open even after the county was required by the state to close fitness facilities that operate inside, according to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief public health officer.

Workers spent more than a week moving workout equipment outdoors to a patio space.

Customers now must wear masks when heading to The Gym. Workout sessions also are being limited to one hour.