Pacific Beach crash leaves 1 seriously hurt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in Pacific Beach, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said.

The accident involving a silver sport utility vehicle and red sedan was reported at 10:08 a.m. at 2475 Grand Ave. in front of Mission Bay High School.

One vehicle occupant was extricated and rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment, said Jose Ysea of the SDFRD.

Further details on the patient’s injuries were unavailable. Another vehicle occupant was briefly trapped but not seriously harmed, Ysea said.

The accident was being investigated by the San Diego Police Department.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.