Owner of abandoned Chihuahua puppy found near San Marcos store comes forward

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The owner of an abandoned Chihuahua puppy found malnourished Sunday outside of a San Marcos convenience store has come forward and is cooperating with an investigation, Humane Law Enforcement officers said.

The fawn-colored puppy was found at about 10:45 a.m. near a trash container at the Circle Mart at 202 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road. Officers say the puppy was left in a photo memorabilia box, spotted Sunday by a store customer who alerted an employee about it.

The puppy, estimated to be between 6-7 weeks old, was found “extremely lethargic, malnourished and in need of emergency medical attention” in addition to being both wet and cold, officers said.

The dog was rushed to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus where the decision for urgent humane euthanasia was determined to be “the kindest option to end her suffering.”

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement put out a call this week for tips about the case, offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Because of local news attention, a spokeswoman said the owner, who was not publicly identified, came forward to cooperate with authorities.

No further information about the case was provided.