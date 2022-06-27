SAN DIEGO — A man walking on a San Diego-area freeway was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle that was overturned as a result of a crash, California Highway Patrol officials announced.

On June 26, at approximately 3:15 p.m., a 57-year-old San Diego man was walking in the traffic lanes of westbound Interstate 8 near Waring Road, CHP said in a news release.

A woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan saw the man walking on the freeway and applied her brakes in an attempt to avoid hitting him. At that time, a woman driving a white Chevrolet SUV crashed into the Mercedes from behind, causing the Chevrolet to overturn and hit the male pedestrian, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries from the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries, while the Mercedes driver was uninjured, CHP said.

Police said it was unclear at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. Officials added that the events that led to the crash are still under investigation and did not mention if there was a reason determined on why the man was walking on the freeway lanes.

The identity of the man who was killed in the collision has not yet been publicly released, pending notification of family.