SAN DIEGO — One person is in custody and another is in critical condition Monday after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in City Heights, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highland and Polk avenues, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire is being investigated as arson.

American Red Cross was called to assist the eight people who were displaced by the blaze.

