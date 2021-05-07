Overflowing water tank causes evacuations in Rancho San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Eight homes were evacuated early Friday as authorities responded to an overflowing water tank in Rancho San Diego.

The sheriff’s department said it got a call about water flowing down from a tank on a hill above a residential area near 12058 Calle de Montana.

“I woke up to firefighters knocking on the door and window telling us we needed to evacuate because it’s flooding,” resident Josh Hobart said. “I hadn’t gotten out of my room yet. I opened the door and the whole living room was flooded.”

Residents say they woke up to firefighters knocking on their doors and windows Friday morning. (Onscene.TV)

A water tank on a hill above the residential area is overflowing, according to authorities. (Onscene.TV)

One resident showed Onscene.TV flooding inside their condo. (Onscene.TV)

The Otay Water District, Heartland Fire and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are on scene. (Onscene.TV)

Deputies helped evacuate eight condo units as the Otay Water District determined a water tank was overflowing. Battalion Chief Justin Fuller with San Miguel Fire Department said they were concerned the water tank would rupture and cause a major mudslide downhill.

Fuller said the water district was able to stop the flowing water, which was the result of failing overflow pumps. The overflow was not causing any street closures as of 6:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.