SAN DIEGO — The Over-the-Line tournament is back in full for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven-hundred OTL teams are slated to take on one another at Fiesta Island for two consecutive weekends. The raucous crowds will be hitting, catching and drinking their way through a classic San Diego tradition, which is celebrating its 69th championship tournament this year.

The infamous team names and jocularity of the event doesn’t lend itself to kids, but for adults looking for a wild local tradition, the OTL championship promises to be a great time.

Admission to the event is free.