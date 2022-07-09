SAN DIEGO – Over 700 teams signed up for the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s 69th Annual-Over-the-Line tournament, currently taking place in San Diego.

The two-weekend event kicked off bright and early on Fiesta Island Saturday morning.

“The fun meter is going out a little bit higher,” said one of the viewers of the tournament.

The tournament is special this year as one of the founding fathers of the athletic club was recognized for his contributions to the organization.

“Councilmember Campbell came in this morning she did a proclamation from the bracket board – to announce today is officially Mike Curren Day in the city of San Diego,” said Tom Doyle, marketing chairman for OMBAC.

While the tournament is a fun time to drink freely on the island with friends, Todd Wilson playing for “Menace to Sobriety” wants to win that ring.

“We have three solid players playing defense and offense great and I think we have a really good shot,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he has been playing the game for over four decades and loves it.

The tournament will continue next weekend for the finalists’ games.