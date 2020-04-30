Over-the-Line tournament canceled

SAN DIEGO — The annual Over-the-Line tournament, often referred to as one of the biggest summer events in San Diego, was officially canceled Wednesday.

It’s the latest major local event to be canceled due to COVID-19, and the first time the tournament has been canceled in its 67-year history.

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club oversees the two-weekend event. “Just looking out for the safety of our players, our members, our guests and our community partners,” Vice President Brad Pagano told FOX 5.

The tournament was set to happen July 11, 12, 18 and 19.

“We call it Christmas in July, so unfortunately Christmas is only going to come once this year for us,” Pagano said.

The tournament entails 50 courts, 25,000 people and 1,000 teams. Pagano said any hope of not canceling was lost this week after Gov. Gavin Newsom said sporting events were part of stage four to reopen the state after the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“We knew it was in the best interest of our club and the community’s interest to cancel the event. We have people that again fly in so we didn’t want hotel reservations being made or airline tickets being purchased,” Pagano said.

The tournament is a fundraising event, so all of the money raised is donated to various charities. Pagano said with no tournament, their partners will take a hit, but they’ll do everything they can to support them.

“We’ll get back together as a club and figure out how to come back bigger, better and stronger in 2021,” Pagano said.