SAN DIEGO — Over a quarter-million dollars worth of methamphetamine was found during a vehicle stop on Interstate 8 Tuesday night.

According U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Sector Border Patrol conducted a traffic stop involving a blue pickup truck near the Buckman Springs exit.

As the agents made contact with the man driving the vehicle — a U.S. citizen — they noticed what they described as four large duffle bags in the bed of the truck.

At that time, a Border Patrol K-9 team responded to the stop and conducted an air sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, CBP explained. Agents then inspected the duffle bags and found multiple clear packages containing a crystal-like substance.

Testing revealed that the contents of the packages was methamphetamine, which officials said weighed 188 pounds. The seized drugs had an estimated street value of $281,940.00.

Border Patrol agents traffic stop yields over a quarter of a million in methamphetamine. (CBP)

The driver and narcotics were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and processing. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“Our agents will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe and that these dangerous drugs stay off our streets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel.

According to CBP , this seizure is part of recently announced Operation Apollo. This is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics.