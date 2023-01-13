SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society Needs your help. Their shelters have more dogs to care for than they have kennels.

On Friday morning, at a news conference, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced sponsoring a promotion for adult dogs. Adoption fees will be waived for the first 100 dogs starting Friday through the weekend. After 100 adoptions have been reached, all adult dogs will be $25.

In December, the shelter hit an all-time record with 606 canines in care. As of this week, the organization was at 118% capacity for dogs.

The humane society is managing the best they can, but they need your help.

“We can be creative, we can put dogs in classrooms, conference rooms and other buildings and that’s what we’re doing … however, it’s not ideal,” Nina Thompson, the humane society’s director of public relations. “We are really hoping the community can help by picking up their dogs if they’re stray, helping us find owners. If you find a stray dog, see if you can locate the owner in your own neighborhood. If you have to give up you dog, we have rehoming resources, and it’s really better for you to find the next owner of your dog because you know your pet the best.”

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses.