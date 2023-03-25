SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office collected over a hundred weapons from the public Saturday in an event to get unwanted guns off the streets, the agency announced in a release.

The gun safety event, which was held at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station in the 100 block of Santar Place, was built off the department’s recent efforts to get weapons off San Diego streets through gift card buybacks.

A total of 104 unwanted firearms — including handguns, rifle and assault weapons — were turned in by members of the public for gift cards of various amounts, according to the SDSO.

Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns. Those who turned in assault weapons or ghost weapons were given a $200 gift card.

A pile of handguns turned in at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office gun safety event Saturday. (Courtesy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

Three automatic weapons turned in at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office gun safety event Saturday. (Courtesy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

Cable locks and lock boxes were also distributed during Saturday’s event for those looking to secure firearms kept in the home.

All firearms turned in to the department will be processed by the law enforcement agency to determine if any of the guns collected were involved in a crime or reported as stolen. Weapons not associated with either will be destroyed, according to SDSO.

Other local agencies involved in the exchange event included the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, City of San Marcos, Oceanside Police Department, Palomar College Police Department, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, California State University Police Department and Project ChildSafe.

Anyone who missed the event Saturday can still drop off unwanted guns at any Sheriff’s station or substation. More information on how to drop off unwanted firearms can be found on the law enforcement agency’s website.

Residential pick-up of unwanted firearms is also available and can be arranged by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.