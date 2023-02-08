CARLSBAD , Calif. — A panga was found on a beach in Carlsbad Wednesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

At around 8:40 a.m., the abandoned boat, which washed ashore near the 2500 block of Ocean Street, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard. Agents from U.S. Border Patrol arrived at the scene shortly afterward.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that they found no people aboard when they arrived.

Preliminary investigation of the vessel by Border Patrol identified 17 abandoned life vests, the agency said in a statement.

No apprehensions by Border Patrol have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, according to Border Patrol.

The Air and Marine Operations department of U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be seizing the panga.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.