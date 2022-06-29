SAN DIEGO — Over 7,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the East County area experienced a power outage Wednesday evening, the public utility company announced.

The communities impacted by the outage, which was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m., include Casa De Oro, Rancho San Diego, Jamacha, West Jamul, Indian Springs, La Presa, Spring Valley, El Cajon, Granite Hills, Singing Hills and Mount Helix, according to SDG&E.

SDG&E says they are assessing the outage to determine the cause as the estimated restoration time is for midnight. Click here to view their outage map for updates.

There were no reports of scheduled blackouts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.