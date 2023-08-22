SAN DIEGO — An outage in the South Bay left over 7,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power Tuesday evening, according to the utility company.

The outage, which started at 4:38 p.m., impacted four circuits in the neighborhoods of Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park. A total of 7,117 people are estimated to be without power at the beginning of the outage.

As of 5:20 p.m., 571 customers connected to one of the four circuits remained without power. According to SDG&E, electricity is expected to be resorted at 10 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined by the utility company.

This comes several days after Tropical Storm Hilary brought widespread power outages to SDG&E customers in the region, due to heavy rain and wind.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.