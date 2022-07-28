CALEXICO, Calif. — More than $8 million worth of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Calexico Port of Entry over a span of five days, authorities said.

Between July 13 and July 17, CBP officers found 603 pounds of fentanyl, 187 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of marijuana hidden inside travelers’ vehicles and luggage while applying for entry into the U.S., according to an agency news release. Those discoveries occurred after authorities noticed tampering of the travelers’ vehicles and unusual travel patterns.

Here were the incidents that took place during the five days, per CBP:

• July 17, a total of 72.33 pounds of fentanyl and 186.82 pounds of methamphetamine were

discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging machine.

• July 16, a total of 66.40 pounds of fentanyl and 2.35 grams of marijuana were discovered by

CBP officers after an intensive, physical search of the traveler’s vehicle and luggage.

• July 15, 106.30 pounds of fentanyl were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s

imaging machine.

• July 14, 227.92 pounds of fentanyl were discovered by CBP officers atter a canine

enforcement screening was conducted.

• July 13, 130.19 pounds of fentanyl were discovered by CBP officers after they noticed

tampering of the vehicle during an initial cursory inspection.

More than $8 million worth of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Calexico Port of Entry between July 13 and July !7, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Fentanyl, a very lethal drug, continues to be on the rise and our officers will relentlessly continue

doing everything they can to keep this hard narcotic off our streets,” said David Salazar, CBP Port

Director for the Calexico Port of Entry.



Over 150 people die per day from drug overdoses related to synthetic opioids derived from fentanyl, the CDC states.