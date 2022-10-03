Authorities seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine on Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SALTON CITY, Calif. – A 50-year-old tractor trailer driver was arrested Friday after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found 233 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.

The arrest occurred around 2:05 a.m. at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Salton City, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release Monday.

Border Patrol agents were inspecting a white 2015 Freightliner when the El Centro Sector’s K-9 detection team alerted them to the rear of the attached trailer, according to CBP. Authorities discovered three large black duffle bags containing 110 separate vacuum-sealed packages of white crystallized substance hidden between cardboard bundles, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a legal permanent resident, was arrested on suspicion of possessing 233.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $514,580. He was then turned over to Homeland Security Investigations along with the truck, trailer and drugs.