SAN DIEGO — Two major smuggling attempts involving over 280 pounds of drugs at the ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial counties were thwarted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, officials said Wednesday.

The first drug bust happened on June 17 around 4 p.m., when a 34-year-old woman driving a 2007 Ford Fusion entered the U.S. through the Calexico Port of Entry, according to a release from CBP. Her vehicle was referred to further examination, where border officers discovered 99 packages of methamphetamine that weighed 122.04 pounds from the vehicle’s doors and gas tank. The meth seized has an estimated street value of $219,672.

The second smuggling attempt took place on June 19 around 1 p.m., when a 47-year-old man driving a 2011 Chevy Equinox entered the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry with packages that alerted a CBP canine, border officials said. Upon closer inspection, border officers found a total of 173 packages containing methamphetamine in the doors, quarter panels and firewall. The total weight of the packages was 164.29 pounds with an estimated street value of $361,438.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a high priority at the San Diego Field Office,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “These significant seizures are just a small aperture of the great work our CBP officers conduct daily.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations obtained both drivers for further processing and they were then booked by local law enforcement, per CBP. Border officers seized all narcotics along with the suspects’ vehicles.