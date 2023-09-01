Authorities seized over 500 pounds of narcotics at the Calexico East Cargo Facility on Aug. 28, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CALEXICO, Calif. — Duffel bags containing 100 methamphetamine-filled packages were found Monday in a tractor trailer at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, authorities said.

The drug bust occurred on Aug. 28 around 5:09 p.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected a 2023 tractor trailer driven by a 45-year-old man applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico, CBP said in a news release Friday.

Authorities searching the truck, which contained three tractors, discovered 100 packages from five duffle bags in the trailer within the second tractor, officials said.

The estimated street value of the narcotics totaled $567,600, with a weight of 567.6 pounds, per CBP.

“As trafficking organizations continue to employ innovative ways to smuggle these dangerous drugs across our border, our officers remain steadfast in our mission and will continue to counter and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs coming into our country,” said Roque Caza, CBP Area Port Director for Calexico.

The vehicle and drugs were seized while the driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.