The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of SDG&E customers were without power Tuesday morning after a large reported outage in several communities in San Diego’s Mid-City area and East County.

The outage was first reported at 9:47 a.m. As of 10:15 a.m., approximately 41,745 SDG&E customers were without power, according to the SDG&E outage map.

The cause of the outages is still under investigations, according to the SDG&E website.

The estimated restoration time currently is between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for some of the affected circuits.

The wide-ranging outage reportedly cover areas from Balboa Park, North Park and City Heights to La Mesa and Lemon Grove in East County.

San Diego State University is also being impacted by the outage. The university tweeted the the west side of their campus was being affected.

