RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A man suspected of smuggling over 200 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle near Temecula was arrested Wednesday, border officials said.

The driver, a 42-year-old Mexican citizen with a valid Border Crossing Card B1/B2 Visa, was apprehended and charged on suspicion of narcotics trafficking, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release.

The drug bust happened around 12 p.m., when a Border Patrol agent pulled over a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound on Interstate 15, according to CBP. As they searched the vehicle, agents found 156 bundles of methamphetamine hidden in the doors, tire well, under the seats and in the gas tank.

CBP confirmed the methamphetamine packages weighed around 234 pounds and valued at $469,000. The drugs were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department while the the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, San Diego Sector agents have seized more than 4,657 pounds of methamphetamine, according to border officials.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.