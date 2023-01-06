Over $2 million worth of cocaine was seized at the U.S.-Mexico Border on Jan. 4, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — A drug bust led to the seizure of around 131 pounds of cocaine Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.

Around 12:40 p.m., the driver of a Volkswagen, a 31-year-old man, entered the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where CBP officers noticed some “inconsistencies on the body of vehicle,” the border agency stated in a news release.

A secondary inspection was conducted, with CBP officers finding and extracting a total of 50 packages concealed between the rear seat and trunk area of the vehicle, according to authorities.

CBP confirmed the drugs as cocaine, having an estimated street value of $2,093,700.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigation took custody of the Volkswagen driver for further processing.